Rare butterfly spotted in Stratford

Stratford welcomed an unusual visitor this summer after an extremely rare butterfly was spotted on the Recreation Ground.

Known as a White Letter Hairstreak butterfly, the insect was seen feeding from the nectar of wildflowers by Butterfly Farm Educational Officers Adam McVeigh and John Withers on the new wildflower meadow.

Adam and John were taking part in the Big Butterfly Count nationwide survey when they spotted the elusive butterfly.

Its underwings are brown, with a white W-shaped streak, an orange edge and small tails. The butterfly usually flies around the tops of trees, particularly Elms but occasionally comes down to ground level to nectar on flowers, especially privet and bramble.

The discovery comes as welcome news to Stratford District Council who planted the wildflower meadow to attract bees, butterflies and other insects.

Cllr Mike Brain, Community and Technical Services Portfolio says: “What a fantastic discovery. In the long-term, many rare species are still in decline so what is important is to have good conservation in place. Council officers are currently identifying suitable areas across the district to plant more wildflower meadows and encourage other rare butterflies to thrive and prosper.”

The Big Butterfly Count, run by Butterfly Conservation, takes place each year at the end of July and the beginning of August and is one of the world’s biggest surveys of butterfly numbers.