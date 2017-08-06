New pharmacy application in Stratford

Plans for a new pharmacy in Stratford have been submitted to planners at the district council.

The application seeks permission to convert a ground apartment currently under construction on Scholars Lane, into a pharmacy instead.

The applicant, Tri-Pharma Ltd, says the business will be ideally located to serve customers from the adjacent Bridge House doctor’s surgery, claiming there are no alternative pharmacies within walking distance.

However the plan has already attracted criticism locally.

Commenting on the application one local resident argued that allowing permission to convert one of the apartments into a retail unit, would set a dangerous precedent regarding the other four apartments on the site.

They questioned the assertion that there are few pharmacies close by and suggested such a business could be a target for anti-social behaviour.

A decision on the application is expected to be made in September.