Three people charged following Warwickshire robberies

TWO men and a woman have been charged after robberies at shops within Warwickshire.

Aaron McKellar, aged 26, of Enright Close in Leamington, has been charged with robbery, along with Jennifer Plant, aged 27, of Christine Ledger Square, Leamington, who was charged with robbery and possession of a controlled drug, following an investigation into a robbery at One Stop shop in Kenilworth on Wednesday 2nd August.

A third man, Jamie Considine, aged 24, Beauchamp Road, Kenilworth, has been charged with robbery following incidents at the One Stop in Stratford-upon-Avon on Sunday 14th May, Tesco Express in Kenilworth on Wednesday 17th May, the One Stop in Leamington on Tuesday 30th May and another in Coventry on Monday 15th May.

All three have been remanded in police custody and appeared at Warwick Magistrates Court this morning, Friday 4th August 2017.