Initial designs for new Baptist church revealed

Intriguing plans for a brand new Baptist church and community centre in Shipston have been presented to residents by the Stour Valley Baptist Church.

Back in June the Herald reported that Rev Daniel Pulham had presented the concept to Shipston Town Council, explaining that the expansion of the church over recent years has necessitated such a move.

Since 1999 the church has been meeting at Shipston High School, though the new church would be situated on the corner of Tilemans Lane and Beecham Road if approved.

Two sites, currently owned by the Crown Estate, have been earmarked for the development, one for the building itself, and a second linked site for car parking.

On 22nd July residents were given their first glimpses of the project with initial drawings of the proposal being presented.

The building would include a main hall with seating for 304 people, a café, lounge area, a large room for community use and further meeting rooms upstairs.

The car park would also include space for up to 61 cars.

Rev Pulham said: “We had a very fair reaction when we presented the plans, people on the whole seemed to welcome the idea of the church but they did have questions about access and traffic. These are very understandable questions and we quite honestly said we don’t have all the answers yet, that is why we are waiting the assessment of Highways.

“I won’t say at the moment how much the church would potentially invest in the site, but we would probably organise fundraising ourselves and look towards gaining grants for the project.

“We believe there is the demand for a community space like this in Shipston and we will be talking with local groups who may be interested in using the facilities.”

Rev Pulham emphasised that the plans are still at a very early stage, but he hoped to arrange a public meeting to display the plans again in September.