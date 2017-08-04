Stratford’s new £22million hospital officially opens

Today marks a huge moment for Stratford as the town’s new £22million hospital was officially opened.

The facility, which has been passionately supported by determined fundraisers across the area, specialises in the treatment of cancer and eye conditions.

Earlier today patients and key backers of the project were treated to a tour of the completed hospital.

Eye patients are already undergoing treatments at the site, while people being treated for cancer will begin using the new Rigby Unit from Monday.

The ambition is for Stratford to become a world class centre of excellence in treating cancer and eye conditions.

For a full special report and pictures of the new hospital read next week’s Herald.