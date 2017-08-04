Another arrest made in connection with McColl’s robberies

POILCE have arrested another man in connection with incidents at two McColl’s shops in Warwickshire on Tuesday 1st August.

The first incident was an attempted robbery at McColl’s on The Precinct, Warwick at 4.41pm.

The second incident was a robbery at McColl’s on Stanley Court in Leamington 24 minutes later.

The 24-year-old man from Kenilworth was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

A 20-year-old man from Warwick, a 22-year-old man from Warwick and a 29-year-old man from Leamington all arrested on suspicion of robbery, have been released under investigation.

Officers are continuing their enquiries and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Collette O’Keefe on 101 and quote incident 269 of 1st August 2017. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org