Volunteers transform beauty spot

TUCKED away off the A435 at Coughton is a local beauty spot that was once plagued by antisocial behaviour.

Several years ago, local residents, frustrated at this natural oasis being turned into a desolate waste, decided to take action.

The Village Action Plan identified the ford area as a high priority for a desperate makeover.

The National Trust was able to fence off much of the area that was vulnerable from joy riders and a volunteer group was established to tidy the undergrowth and pathways.

Great efforts had been made, but much of the work that was needed required a plan with some greater muscle. With the help of a Councillor’s Grant from Warwickshire County Council, the final transformation was recently completed.

Dead trees have been removed, natural seating is in place and the pathways are safe and accessible. Large areas of heavy undergrowth and persistent weeds have been cut back to create an area that is welcoming to visitors and local residents alike.

County Councillor Clive Rickhards, who sponsored the grant award, was pleased to support the hard efforts of the volunteers. The local school has adopted the area as part of its ecology awareness programme, and will encourage its pupils to respect the local environment and recognise the part we must all play in its management.

Parish Councillor Len Carter, who co-ordinates the local volunteer group said that, “already the number of visitors has increased dramatically, with many families using the log benches, and more children playing happily in the stream. It has become a very welcoming part of the village”.