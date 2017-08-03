Three arrests made in connection with robberies at Warwickshire stores

OFFICERS investigating incidents at two McColl’s stores in Warwickshire have arrested three men.

The first incident was an attempted robbery at McColl’s on The Precinct, Warwick at 4.41pm on Tuesday 1st August.

The second incident was a robbery at McColl’s on Stanley Court in Leamington Spa 24 minutes later.

A 20-year-old man and 22-year-old man, both from Warwick and a 29-year-old man from Leamington Spa have all been arrested on suspicion of robbery. The two men from Warwick have been released under investigation and the man from Leamington Spa remains in custody.

Officers are continuing their enquiries and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Collette O’Keefe on 101 and quote incident 269 of 1st August 2017. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org