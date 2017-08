A MAN has been charged with a robbery at a shop in Warwick on Friday 28th July.

The incident occurred at 3.20pm at Warwick Lighting on Smith Street.

Phillip Mark Tedstone, aged 53 and of no fixed abode was charged with robbery. He was also charged with failing to provide a sample for a class A drug test while in custody.

He appeared at Warwickshire Magistrates Court yesterday Wednesday 2nd August and was remanded to appear at Warwick Crown Court on 31st August 2017.