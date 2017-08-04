FOOTBALL

CARL ADAMS praised youngster Charlie Evans for forcing his way into Stratford Town’s first-team plans for the new season.

Youth team graduate Evans had been on the fringe of the first team in the past couple of years and had a loan spell last season with Rugby Town.

But the midfielder or full-back has caught the eye with his ability and endeavour in pre-season, with Adams singing his praises after last Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Solihull Moors.

The youngster was again one of the top performers in Tuesday’s 2-1 win against Bromsgrove Sporting.

Adams reckons he has got the most competitive squad he has ever had and Evans is among those in his plans for the opening game of the Evo-Stik South Premier season against Royston Town next Saturday (12th August).

“Young Charlie has come from nowhere and has done really well,” said Adams. “He did absolutely brilliantly against Solihull. He did well again on Tuesday.

“It wouldn’t bother me if Charlie started the first game of the season.”

Town play their eighth and final friendly of pre-season against Sutton Coldfield Town on Saturday at the MoodChimp Stadium.

Admission is free as part of the club’s family-friendly open day, which starts at noon. Kick-off is 3pm.