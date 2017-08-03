Warwickshire secure clean sweep in final MEL fixture

BOWLS

STRATFORD bowlers Jean Williams, Debbie Bloxham and Lynne Innes helped Warwickshire ladies to a convincing win in the last of their Middle England League matches against Oxfordshire.

Warwickshire swept to a 144-84 victory, winning all six rinks, giving them 17 points and definitely improving their placing in the league table.

Jenny Corn (Lillington), with Liz Wooding (Avenue Coventry), Lynne Houghton (Avenue Leamington) and Elaine Taylor (Stoke) started slowly but five shots on the eighth end helped their cause and they never looked back finally winning 30-7.

Sue Hornsby (Lillington), with Sharon Keal (Snitterfield), Jean Williams and Debbie Bloxham (both Stratford) also put in a solid performance to finish 24-11 winners.

Maureen Tims (Whitnash), with Di Medhurst (Stoke), Jayne Henfrey and Di Thurlbeck (both Lillington) struggled to begin with and were 0-8 down at four ends but two and six shots on the fifth and sixth ends certainly brightened their spirits by bringing them level, and they went on to win 26-15.

Jacqui Cook, with Margaret Grosvenor (both Lillington), Helen Harris (Stoke) and Jean Petty (Norgren) were definitely the underdogs for the first half of the game trailing 3-10 at 10 ends. But 11 shots over the next six ends made all the difference enabling them to finish 19-13.

Moira Parsons with Liz Westell (both Welford), Liz Crispin (Wolvey) and Chris Cooke (Southam) set off strongly and were 11-1 up at six ends, and they came through to win 25-19.

Maureen Edwards with Sigrid Thomas (both Rugby Thornfield), Joy Cooke (Blossomfield) and Lynne Innes (Stratford) started fairly evenly match but their opponents took the lead in the middle part of the game with 7-16 at 13 ends. The home team, however, were even more determined and eventually won 20-19.