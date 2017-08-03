County champion Mary celebrates club first

BOWLS

KINETON bowler Mary Wheildon is believed to have created history by becoming a women’s county champion.

The Warwick Boat Club player won the unbadged four woods singles competition for lady bowlers from Warwickshire who are not county players and is understood to be the first woman from the club to win this county title.

“That gives me the points I need to be asked to play for the county, along with my club points which I already have,” she said. ”Earlier in the competitions I gleaned one point in the two wood singles.”

The Boat Club will stage the Warwick Mixed Triples finals on Sunday with two club teams facing two county council teams in the semi-finals in the morning, followed by the final in the afternoon.

The Boat Club team of Lyn Taylor, Peter Boardman and John Labrum will face the council team of Barry Grant, Caron Hickman and Allan Bailey. WBC’s David Carson, June Wright and Peter Gawthorpe will take on Hilary Hickman, David Hickman and David Richardson in the other semi.