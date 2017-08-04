Stratford AC set up new groups to get people running

ATHLETICS

NEW runners will be able to get on the right road by joining two groups designed to help participants get fitter and have fun.

Stratford Athletic Club are setting up a Couch to 5k group, based on the NHS healthy running program, and there also be a 5k to 10k group for those wanting to build up to running a ten kilometres event.

Starting on Monday, 7th August, the groups will meet three times a week.

The Monday sessions will be at the Stratford High School by the track meeting at 6:45pm.

Wednesday will be at Stratford Sports Club (by the cricket ground) at 7pm and Saturdays will be again at Stratford Sports Club, meeting at 9am.

Club chairman Paul Hawkins said: “This initiative follows the success of the Stratford AC takeover on Saturday of the Stratford Parkrun. The athletic club stepped up to supply all the volunteers for the day and also to provide pacers to help the Parkrunners achieve new personal bests.

“Stratford AC are committed to promote health and exercise in the local community and we see these initiatives as part of this commitment.”

If you’re interested in joining in, please email robminton@hotmail.co.uk.