Forest charity receives £2,000 grant

A CHARITY which is creating a forest garden in Stratford has received £2,000 to help bring members of the community together.

Forest of Hearts has received a £2,000 grant from Heart of England Community Foundation to help create a five-acre garden in Stratford.

The site, based off Gospel Oak Lane, will feature woodland areas, plants, ponds, fruit trees and bee hives as well as a teaching area where local community groups, charities, schools and corporate groups will be able to learn more about gardening and the importance of bees to the environment.

The funds awarded to Forest of Hearts will go towards setting up the garden, which is due to open to the public this year.

Carole Longden, of Forest of Hearts, said: “The garden will feature more than 100 varieties of plants, shrubs and trees. Our teaching area will help to tackle issues of social isolation and mental wellbeing and we will be linking-up with community groups, including those working with the elderly and people with learning disabilities.

“Bees will be another big part of the garden and we have been liaising with the Stratford and District Beekeepers Association. This is our first grant from Heart of England Community Foundation, and we are incredibly grateful for their support.

“We are now looking for regular volunteers who would be able to assist with setting up the garden and its maintenance.”

More details about the community garden can be found at www.forestofhearts.com, and anyone wishing to volunteer can contact Carole on 02476 470382 or by emailing carolelongden@forestofhearts.com