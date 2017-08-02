Georgia named ‘Face of Stratford’

THE ‘Face of Stratford’ has been announced following a special event at Stratford Artshouse on 20th July.

Georgia Paton-Durrant, aged 16, a student from Shipston, won the coveted title after an “X-Factor type vote” involving expert judges – including celebrity hairdresser Matthew Curtis – and a 300 strong audience.

She said: “Being given an opportunity like this is truly amazing, I’ve always dreamed of becoming a model and now I am being given the platform to do it!”

Georgia, currently awaiting GSCE results, competed against hundreds of other hopefuls who had entered the competition, including local finalists Alex Csompo, Jason Bennett, Lou Fox and Laura Westerman.

The Showcase 2017 was a celebration of fashion, beauty, music and dance, with many talented individuals showing what our town has to offer.

Organiser Rachel Ngombe said: “The inspiration for the Showcase and the Face of Stratford is to demonstrate to everyone the amazing talent we have in this town. Not just talent for music and dance but also for business.

“It is an opportunity for young and old to get up on stage and strut their stuff whether they want to sing, dance or model. But it is also an opportunity for the many talented independent businesses in Stratford to work together to show what they can do.

The other winner on Thursday was the Shakespeare Hospice with £200 being raised from a raffle.