Police appeal for witnesses after armed robberies in Warwick and Leamington

WARWICKSHIRE Police is investigating two robberies which took place at convenience stores in Warwick and Leamington yesterday Tuesday, 1st August.

The first incident took place at around 4.40pm, it is reported that two offenders had entered the McColl’s store at the precinct in The Spinney, Warwick, and attempted to steal money from the till. Staff had raised an alarm and the offenders left empty handed.

Both offenders were seen getting into a mint green coloured Peugeot parked close by in Patten Road, and made off in the direction towards Millbank.

Shortly after, at around 5pm, a second incident took place in which two men had entered the McColl’s store on Stanley Court in Sydenham.

It is reported that one of the offenders had been armed with a bladed weapon; he has made threats of violence to a member of staff, and demanded money from the till, before leaning over and grabbing a large amount of cash. Both offenders have then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

There are no reported injuries; however, the victims were shaken by the ordeal.

The first offender is described as a white man, 20-30 years old, approximately 5ft 9ins in height and of a slim build. He was wearing a grey hooded top, black trouser bottoms and a blue multi-coloured mask covering the lower half of his face.

The second offender is described as a white man, 20-30 years old, approximately 6 foot in height and of a medium build. He was wearing a grey hooded top with black Adidas stripes down the side, black trouser bottoms, and a dark coloured neck-roll covering the lower part of his face.

Detective Sergeant Collette O’Keefe of Warwickshire Police, said: “We believe that these incidents are linked and I would urge anyone with information about any of these robberies to come forward.”

“We are especially keen to speak anyone who was outside the stores at the time that can provide details of the vehicle registration of the mint coloured Peugeot used to flee the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident and had yet to come forward, to contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting 92 of 29th July 2017. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org