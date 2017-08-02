Former captain returns to FC Stratford

FOOTBALL

FC STRATFORD boss Dave Poulson is backing the leadership of former captain Tom Dyke to have a huge impact on the squad in the new Midland League Division Three season.

Dyke, who has captained the club more than 50 times, has rejoined after leaving Midland League Division One side, Coventry Copeswood.

Poulson lost Dyke at the beginning of the 2016/17 season after the defender played the opening four games. He went on to 33 appearances for Copeswood last season.

Poulson is delighted that the defender has agreed to return.

“Tom is an exceptional defender. He’s a leader and an organiser,” said Poulson. “Tom was at FC Stratford before the majority that are here now. He stepped up last season, nobody can knock him for that. We’re just delighted he is back.”

Dyke began pre-season with Coventry Copeswood before rejoining FC Stratford and is currently struggling with a hamstring injury picked up in the friendly at Droitwich.

“He wasn’t with us at the beginning (of pre-season), he stayed loyal to Copeswood but for whatever reason it didn’t feel right for him this season and he’s opted to come back to us,” said Poulson.

“He’s come in and done well, you can see that the lads trust Tom and that’s crucial.

“Tom’s just struggling a little at the moment with a hamstring injury that he felt at Droitwich the other week. There’s no point risking him at this stage, we want him to be right. We don’t think he’s that far away.”

FC Stratford visit Earlswood Town tomorrow (Thursday, 7pm) for their latest friendly.

They open the competitive season on 19th August with a trip to league newcomers Birmingham Tigers.