Hose wants to be part of Bears’ ‘exciting future’

CRICKET

Report by Brian Halford

ADAM Hose is ready for his first big West Midlands derby for the Birmingham Bears, against Worcestershire Rapids in the NatWestT20Blast – and admits he is just delighted to be part of a “very exciting future” with the Bears.

A bumper crowd at Edgbaston tomorrow (Friday, 7pm) will be hoping for more fireworks from Hose who has started in spectacular style after joining the Bears from Somerset on a three-year deal.

On his debut against Lancashire last Sunday, the 24-year-old scored a match-winning unbeaten 76 from just 43 balls. He then followed that up at Northampton on Tuesday with a powerful cameo of 19 in ten balls which proved crucial to a thrilling two-run win which lifted the Bears to the top of the North Group ahead of the big derby.

It has been pretty much the perfect start for Hose. Somerset had been keen to keep him at Taunton but the Isle of Wight-born player admits the “ambition” and “vision” of the set-up at Edgbaston drew him to Birmingham.

“When I spoke to Ashley Giles and Jim Troughton I was really impressed by the ambition of the club for the next few years,” he said. “Not to mention the amount of high-class experience in the dressing-room from players that young guys like myself can learn from day in and day out. That’s what really drew me in.

“I am very grateful for the opportunities I was given at Somerset and thought long and hard about the decision. But I was very impressed with the set-up at Edgbaston, a Test match ground, one of the best, if not the best, in the country with a fantastic set-up.

“When things don’t go to plan, as they haven’t for the Bears this season, it’s never nice for a club and the fans, but at the same time it’s quite exciting for new guys coming into the dressing-room like myself. There is a chance to really build something here and Ashley Giles’ vision for the next couple of years is a very exciting one. Hopefully, I can be a really key part of that.”

Hose joined the Bears after three years at Somerset whom he joined after spending three years with the MCC Young Cricketers at Lord’s.

“I grew up on the Isle of Wight playing for my home club Ventnor, from as early as I can remember right through to when I was 18,” he said. “There have been some fantastic coaches there and it was a great place to grow up and develop my skills.

“I also played through the age-groups with Hampshire from Under 10s to Under 17s and then at 18 moved to London with the MCC Young Cricketers. That was a fantastic time with all sorts of opportunities and training at Lord’s every day. I also had a few winter stints in Australia, then trialled at Somerset and got first my professional contract at 21.

“This season I managed to break into Somerset’s team in all formats and hopefully now that will continue and I can make an easy transition over to the Bears.

“I wouldn’t like to pigeon-hole myself as a certain type of player in one format or another. I just love playing cricket. White-ball gives you a chance to express the aggressive part of your game but I love red-ball cricket as well so hopefully over the next few years I can really cement myself as an all-format player with the Bears.

“I’m pleased to have made the move straight away rather than at the end of the season. It gives me a good chance to get settled in with the guys and get a good understanding of the club and the area and meet everyone involved. I’m really looking forward to helping the Bears build something and achieve success.”