Inspiring the next generation of anglers in Shipston

Shipston celebrated one of Britain’s most popular pastimes recently as the town held its annual Fish ‘n’ Frolics Festival.

The event on 21st-23rd July, was designed to encourage more people, especially the younger generation, to take up fishing, and attracted around 500 people.

A range of other attractions such as stalls, food and drink and live music, also provided something for those who may not have been so interested in the fishing.

Organiser Stuart Fleming said: “This was our fifth Fish ‘n’ Frolics and it was our most successful yet, if it hadn’t have been for the bad weather I think even more people would’ve turned up.

“In one of our matches the winner caught 98 pounds of chub, which is unheard of and must be a record for the River Avon.

“We also had 40-50 juniors fishing at the lake pretty much non-stop and the Environment Agency was there with a big tank so youngsters could see the type of fish that live in the river.”