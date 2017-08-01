Bears Cubs earn West Midlands call-ups for regional championships

WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL

WARWICKSHIRE Bears have been celebrating after two of their Bear Cubs were selected for the West Midlands Regional team.

Junior players Tom Masterson jnr and Ellen Fraser will embark on their first regional basketball experience when they represent the West Midlands Under-15s in this year’s Regional Junior Championships this weekend at the University of Worcester Arena.

“We are immensely proud of how far our Bear Cubs have come this season, and wish Tom and Ellen the best of luck in such a new and exciting step in their basketball careers,” said Bears U15s coach Jacob Robinson.

Meanwhile, the Bears will be launching new Saturday Junior and Development training sessions from 13th August. They will be held from 1pm-4pm at Warwickshire Sports College.

The sessions will enable an expansion of the Warwickshire Bears Satellite team, as well as providing an inclusive environment for newcomers and junior players to get to know the sport, the coaches, and practice their skills.

For further information about wheelchair basketball, visit the BWB website at http://www.gbwba.org.uk/gbwba/index.cfm.

For more about the Bears, contact head coach Tom Masterson at T.Masterson@bearswbc.com or by phone 07946 518354