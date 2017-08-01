Stratford man charged following incident at Maybird Centre

DANIEL Joseph Rix, aged 35, of Brookside Road, Stratford-upon-Avon has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent following an incident in the car park at Tesco’s at the Maybird Centre, Stratford-upon-Avon, on Saturday 29th July.

Following the incident, a 45-year-old man from Stratford was treated at hospital for serious injuries to his jaw.

Rix was also charged with harassment in connection with incident in Stratford between 6th July 2017 and 30th July 2017 and theft following an incident at a supermarket in Stratford on 29th July 2017.

Rix will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court today, Tuesday.