Town face Evesham tie in League Cup

FOOTBALL
STRATFORD Town have been handed an away tie in the first round of the newly-titled Bigfreebet.com Challenge Cup.
Carl Adams’ side will head to South & West side Evesham United for the tie in the Southern League’s Cup competition scheduled for the week beginning 2nd October.
The BigFreeBet.com League Challenge Cup will run from October to April and will be available to watch through YouTube channels and on a selection of Club websites.
Last season Premier Division Hayes & Yeading United won the trophy after defeating St Ives Town 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after normal time.
Draw
Preliminary Round
To be played week commencing 4th September 2017
Northwood versus Egham Town
First Round
To be played week commencing 2nd October 2017
AFC Dunstable versus Dunstable Town
AFC Rushden & Diamonds versus St Neots Town
Arlesey Town versus Biggleswade Town
Barnstaple Town versus Tiverton Town
Barton Rovers versus Royston Town
Beaconsfield Town versus Slough Town
Bedford Town versus Kettering Town
Bideford versus Taunton Town
Cambridge City versus St Ives Town
Chalfont St Peter versus Northwood/Egham Town
Chesham United versus Aylesbury
Cinderford Town versus Slimbridge
Cirencester Town versus Larkhall Athletic
Didcot Town versus Banbury United
Dorchester Town versus Salisbury
Evesham United versus Stratford Town
Farnborough versus Hartley Wintney
Fleet Town versus Basingstoke Town
Gosport Borough versus Moneyfields
Hanwell Town versus Uxbridge
Hayes & Yeading United versus Ashford Town (Middx)
Hitchin Town versus Bishop’s Stortford
Kempston Rovers versus King’s Lynn Town
Kidlington versus Swindon Supermarine
Marlow versus Aylesbury United
Paulton Rovers versus Frome Town
Redditch United versus Bishops Cleeve
Shortwood United versus Merthyr Town
Thame United versus Kings Langley
Weymouth versus Wimborne Town
Winchester City versus AFC Totton
Yate Town versus Bristol Manor Farm