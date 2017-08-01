Town face Evesham tie in League Cup

FOOTBALL

STRATFORD Town have been handed an away tie in the first round of the newly-titled Bigfreebet.com Challenge Cup.

Carl Adams’ side will head to South & West side Evesham United for the tie in the Southern League’s Cup competition scheduled for the week beginning 2nd October.

The BigFreeBet.com League Challenge Cup will run from October to April and will be available to watch through YouTube channels and on a selection of Club websites.

Last season Premier Division Hayes & Yeading United won the trophy after defeating St Ives Town 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after normal time.

Draw

Preliminary Round

To be played week commencing 4th September 2017

Northwood versus Egham Town

First Round

To be played week commencing 2nd October 2017

AFC Dunstable versus Dunstable Town

AFC Rushden & Diamonds versus St Neots Town

Arlesey Town versus Biggleswade Town

Barnstaple Town versus Tiverton Town

Barton Rovers versus Royston Town

Beaconsfield Town versus Slough Town

Bedford Town versus Kettering Town

Bideford versus Taunton Town

Cambridge City versus St Ives Town

Chalfont St Peter versus Northwood/Egham Town

Chesham United versus Aylesbury

Cinderford Town versus Slimbridge

Cirencester Town versus Larkhall Athletic

Didcot Town versus Banbury United

Dorchester Town versus Salisbury

Evesham United versus Stratford Town

Farnborough versus Hartley Wintney

Fleet Town versus Basingstoke Town

Gosport Borough versus Moneyfields

Hanwell Town versus Uxbridge

Hayes & Yeading United versus Ashford Town (Middx)

Hitchin Town versus Bishop’s Stortford

Kempston Rovers versus King’s Lynn Town

Kidlington versus Swindon Supermarine

Marlow versus Aylesbury United

Paulton Rovers versus Frome Town

Redditch United versus Bishops Cleeve

Shortwood United versus Merthyr Town

Thame United versus Kings Langley

Weymouth versus Wimborne Town

Winchester City versus AFC Totton

Yate Town versus Bristol Manor Farm