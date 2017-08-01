Records tumble as Stratford star in final Vets League meeting

ATHLETICS

STRATFORD AC masters produced a hosts of club record to finish a close second behind hosts Worcester in both the men’s and women’s events in their final Midland Vets League match last Wednesday.

The evening got off to the best possible start with Peter and Christine Coote and Phil Brennan winning their 200 metres races, before Peter and Christine dashed off win their pole vault and shot respectively.

Sprint success continued with Elaine Ledden finishing second in her 200m in a club record time. Lynne Hinson and Chris Wilson made successful debuts in the 200m, with Maria Haslam, John Boxall, Jean and Tony Humphreys all picking up valuable points in their races.

In the 3,000m, Sheila Lammas achieved a hard-fought victory, with Lynne Hinson and Alison Bagnal taking second places in their age groups. For Bagnal, it was her first track event after a gap of three years, which she celebrated with a new club record.

Graham Taylor also made a welcome return with a good performance in the 3,000m together with David Smyth and Malcolm Bowyer.

For Smyth and Lammas, it was their normal busy night, as they had just both taken second places in their 800ms.

Team captain David Jones took time off from his duties to take third place in his 800m, with David Battersby, Maria Haslam, and Kate Sergent also running well.

Sergent, together with Gemma Smith, Malcolm Bowyer and Paul Hawkins, did well in the 2,000m walk.

In the evening’s field events, Stratford athletes broke five club age group records.

Paivi McMillan won her discus with a new record throw and then took second place in the javelin. John Boxall and Christine Coote set new records in the shot, and Elaine Ledden demonstrated her recent improvement with records in both the long and triple jumps.

The successful evening finished as fast as it started with the men’s 4x100m team of Smyth, Boxall, Humphreys and Wilson finishing a strong second.

