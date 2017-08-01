New signings delight Alcester Town boss

ALCESTER Town boss Danny Janes has continued to build his squad for the new season after signing goalkeeper Richard Layton and midfielder Lewis Marston.

Layton joined the Midland League Division Three side late last season but such was his impact that he was named Players’ Player of the Season and Janes was delighted the keeper has committed himself to the club for the new campaign.

The boss has also worked hard to bring in Marston from Littleton. Richard Briggs was a key factor in persuading the hard-working Marston to the club since the player featured for Briggs’ Sunday side.

“Lewis played for Rich when he ran the Sunday side, so he had that close link with him,” said Janes.

“If Rich wasn’t involved it would have been even harder to attract Lewis, I have to praise Rich because he was a big factor in Lewis’ decision because he trusts him.”

“I knew that if we got Lewis to training he would be impressed with the facilities, the players and our project – and he was. He had trained with other teams but I don’t think he was overly impressed, which again reflects the quality of our pre-season programme.

“The issue was that he did not want to drop down a couple of leagues, I respect any player who wants to challenge themselves and play as high as they possibly can. The key for Lewis was our ambition and potential to win things this season. He wants to win trophies, he knows we have a great opportunity this season.”

Janes was equally excited about securing Layton, with the manager describing him as ‘one of the best goalkeepers in this area’.

“Any team who want to be at the top of the league need a goalkeeper who is consistent and who makes the difference in games,” Janes added.

“Rich consistently performs and can save the team at least ten points throughout the season. He will be a crucial player for us this season, I am very happy that he has committed himself to us.”