Digging in deep to help Mencap project

THE gardens of Stratford day centre were transformed recently, thanks to the hard work of a team of volunteers. The group from Vodafone spent the day working at Brookbank on Alcester Road, a service run by Heart of England Mencap.

The group from Vodafone spent the day working at Brookbank on Alcester Road, a service run by Heart of England Mencap.

They dug in deep to transform the outside space for the people with complex learning disabilities that Brookbank supports, painting fences and posts, building accessible raised beds, and clearing and planting to create an attractive outdoor space.

Helena Wallis, chief executive of Heart of England Mencap, said: “We are so grateful to the staff at Vodafone for once again choosing our charity for their corporate team day. Their contribution will make such a difference to the people we support at Brookbank, many of whom have a range of profound learning and physical disabilities.

“Having an outdoor space that is calming, with the opportunity to plant seeds and watch them grow, feed the birds and have a very nice open space is really important for the people we support, helping them to engage with nature and to reduce feelings of anxiety.”