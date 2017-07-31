Witnesses sought to serious assault

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered serious facial injuries in an incident in the car park of Tesco’s on Birmingham Road, in Stratford on Saturday night.

The suspect stole the victim’s wallet and gave chase before the two had an altercation in the car park, at around 10pm. The victim was struck to the face causing injuries that required surgery.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Neil Reader said: “This was a nasty assault that has left a man with a serious injury to his jaw that will require surgery.

“We believe there were people in the area at the time who will have witnessed the incident and have information that will be vital to our investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could help police with their enquiries should call 101 and quote incident 177 of 30 July 2017.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org