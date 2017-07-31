Man in collision with lorry on M40

POLICE officers were called to junction 12 on the southbound carriageway of the M40 at around 12.50pm today, Monday, following a report of a collision between a pedestrian and a lorry.

“Emergency services were also in attendance and a man has been taken to hospital by air ambulance with injuries that are believed to be life threatening. The motorway was closed at junction 12 shortly afterwards and motorists were advised to avoid the area. Two lanes have since reopened,” a police spokesperson said.