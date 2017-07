Man in collision with lorry on M40

POLICE officers were called to junction 12 on the southbound carriageway of the M40 at around 12.50pm today, Monday, following a report of a collision between a pedestrian and a lorry.

“Emergency services were also in attendance and a man has been taken to hospital by air ambulance with injuries that are believed to be life threatening.┬áThe motorway was closed at junction 12 shortly afterwards and motorists were advised to avoid the area. Two lanes have since reopened,” a police spokesperson said.