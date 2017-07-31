Fresh appeal eight years on from man’s death

West Mercia Police have issued an appeal for information eight years after the death of Jesse Richards in Cleeve Prior.

Detectives investigating the death of Jesse are urging the local community to come forward with information to help trace his body which has remained outstanding since his death on 31st July, 2009.

Jesse, who was originally from Gloucester, was killed in a sustained and brutal attack over a drugs debt. His body is thought to have been taken by his attackers to Warwickshire where it has remained hidden.

Five men were jailed in connection with his death and were collectively sentenced to more than 50 years in prison.

His family continue to hope that Jesse’s body will be found and his mother, Lucy Richards, has reiterated her appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

She said: “I know nothing will bring my son back to me but I appeal to the public and ask they put themselves in my shoes. My son has been taken from me in the most violent way, eight years on and I still have not been able to lay his body to rest. I don’t know where he is and the pain of not being able to visit his resting place is too much to bear.

“If you have any information at all please get in touch with police and give me the opportunity to lay my son to rest.”

Superintendent Mark Loader led the investigation. He said: “Jesse was killed eight years ago and his killers have been brought to justice for their crimes. However, his family continue to suffer and we want to give them the opportunity to lay Jesse to rest.

“The investigation found evidence to suggest Jesse’s body was transported to an area in Warwickshire some time after his death but was never found.

“We know some individuals have information which could lead us to Jesse’s body and are choosing not to come forward. I appeal to them, their family or associates who may have that knowledge, to consider the pain Jesse’s family continue to suffer long after his death and ask them to reconsider contacting police.

“If you have any concerns about coming forward to police you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and make an anonymous report with any information you have.”

A £10,000 reward is still available for information leading to the successful discovery of Jesse’s body and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police using the non-emergency number 101.