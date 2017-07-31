Police appeal for witnesses following an armed robbery in Chase Meadow, Warwick

WARWICKSHIRE Police are investigating a report of a robbery at a shop on the Chase Meadow Estate in Warwick over the weekend.

At around 6.15am on Saturday 29th July, officers received a report that a man armed with a large bladed weapon had entered the rear of the One Stop store whilst a delivery was in progress.

It is reported that the offender had made threats of violence against the delivery driver and a member of staff with the weapon, whilst requesting they hand over a large amount of cash from the safe. He has then made off on foot in the direction of Hardwick Field Lane.

There are no reported injuries; however, the victims were shaken by the ordeal.

The man is described as white, approximately 5ft 10ins, 20-30 years old and was wearing a black balaclava, dark grey puffer jacket with a hood, dark trousers and black gloves. He was carrying a blue and green coloured holdall bag.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who saw a man of this description in the area of the Chase Meadow Estate, Warwick, to call them on 101 quoting 92 of 29 July 2017.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org