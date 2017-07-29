Armed robbery in Warwick

WARWICKSHIRE Police are investigating following a report of a robbery at a shop in Smith Street, Warwick, yesterday, Friday 28 July.

At 3.22pm yesterday officers received a report that a man armed with a small hand gun had entered the Warwick Lighting store and assaulted a woman in her 50s. The woman was forced to open the till and the offender left with approximately £55 cash. The woman sustained minor injuries.

The man is described as white, approximately 5ft 9ins, 25-30 years old and was wearing a black bomber-style jacket, a blue baseball cap and sunglasses.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who saw a man of this description in the area of Smith Street, Warwick, yesterday afternoon to call them on 101 quoting incident number 275 of 28th July.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org