Witnesses sought to knife attack

Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted during an incident yesterday (Friday 28 July) in Drayton Avenue, Stratford.

Witnesses called Warwickshire Police shortly after 5.30pm yesterday to report that a 34-year-old man had been assaulted with a knife. Two men, one described as white and the other black, were seen leaving the scene.

The injured man received a stab wound to his leg, which is not thought to be life-threatening, and was taken to hospital for treatment. He was later arrested on suspicion of affray.

Officers are asking anyone who saw the incident or has any information that could help the investigation to call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 371 of 28th July 2017.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org