Police investigation launched following robbery at Warwick Church

POLICE are appealing for information after a woman in her 80s was assaulted and money stolen at St Mary’s Church, Old Square, Warwick.

The incident occurred at around 2.35pm today Friday 28th July. A man entered the church and struck the woman before stealing the collection money. He then fled on a pushbike.

The man was wearing a green and orange top, a baseball cap and grey trousers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any other information that could help police with their enquiries should call 101 and quote incident 252 of 28 July 2017. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org