Warwick District Council announce traveller camp deterrents

WARWICK District Council is to increase security at its car parks to deter travellers from setting up camp on council property.

The move comes after a series of unauthorised encampments over the past few months at town car parks and parkland.

The Council is starting a six month programme of works to tighten security costing £170,000. It’s thought to include bollards, height restrictors, lockable gates and trip rails.

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for Development, Councillor Alan Rhead said: “Unfortunately the increasing numbers and associated disturbance and mess means that Warwick District Council has had to tackle the issue of unauthorised traveller encampments in this way.”

The council has also launched a district wide initiative with the aim of finding permanent and transit sites to meet the needs of all communities, working closely with parish councils, residents and representatives from the gypsy and traveller community.