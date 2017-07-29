Going with the Flo!

PURITY Brewing Company’s director of brewing Flo Vialan has been named ‘Brewer of the Year’ at the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group Beer Awards.

The highly-prized and prestigious award is one of only a small number handed out annually by the government-related All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group.

The Frenchman, who hails from Lyon and has been head brewer with Purity at Great Alne for nearly 11 years, has been recognised for his wide-ranging skills in and out of the Brewhouse.

As well as a dedicated eco-friendly brewer with a degree in evironmental science and agriculture, Flo has been crucial in Purity’s development of all their beers.

Having been unaware of the nomination, let alone the win, Flo was summoned to the stage in front of over 200 attendees and 80 MPs at Westminster’s One Great George Street to receive his award.