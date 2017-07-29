All change in the RSC’s costume workshop

AN ambitious £8.7million plan to redevelop the RSC’s costume workshops has been revealed.

An application detailing the project was submitted to Stratford District Council last week and if the necessary permissions are granted, work could begin at the site on Waterside next summer.

The building, which faces the theatre, produces every costume worn by actors in all the RSC’s plays including armour, jewellery, weapons and shoes.

It is the largest production costume workshop of any British theatre with around 30 people working in the building, in a number of specialist roles.

It houses a dyeing department, men’s and women’s costume workshops and areas for producing armour, jewellery and distressing clothes.

Several sets of the same costume are often required within productions with some plays such as Julius Caesar requiring hundreds of garments to be crafted.

Though around 30-40,000 costumes have been made within the department, is evidently running at capacity, with its cramped layout posing a number of difficulties to those working inside.

High temperatures, uneven floors, a lack of natural light and little storage capacity are all factors which have convinced the RSC that action is needed.

£2.1million for the project has come from the Arts Council, whilst the rest has come from the RSC itself, trusts and statutory bodies.

The RSC is also launching its own fundraising campaign later in the year to help fund the work.