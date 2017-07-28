Did you mean ‘panoramic?’

VISITORS to the Recreation Ground in Stratford-upon-Avon may have spotted a typo of panoramic proportions outside The Riverbank coffee and wine bar.

A plaque on the side of the building reads ‘panaramic’, and has been noticed particularly on social media by Stratford residents.

Owner Shelly Tugnait remarked: “We’ll definitely change it. We are hoping to do a revamp in the autumn, and will tie the sign change in with that. However, for the time being it is an expense to change one sign, so we will take it down or just have to live with it!”

The coffee and wine bar, previously The View, which opened under the new management of Shelly and her husband Manoj in April, is a popular tourist spot in Stratford, attracting countless customers on weekends, especially during this year’s River Festival, which took place in July.