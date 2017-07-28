READER OFFER: Free muffin with every hot drink at Muffin Break

Muffin Break’s Stratford branch based at the Maybird Shopping Centre is celebrating the school holidays with a special summer offer.

The café bakery chain is exclusively offering Herald readers a free muffin worth up to £2.40 with every hot drink purchased!

Muffin Break is a growing portfolio of artisan bakery cafés, which serve more than 200 muffin flavour combinations and favourite food options such as sandwiches, toasties, wraps, paninis and a sweet selection.

All items are freshly baked in store, and as well as fresh food, a wide range of hot and cold drinks are available to customers, including a bespoke coffee blend which is made from Arabica beans.

So take advantage of this exclusive offer by picking up your copy of this week’s Herald.

And the great news is the offer lasts for three weeks so there’s plenty of time to cash it in. Or why not buy multiple copies of the paper and save up your offers to use more than once. Enjoy!