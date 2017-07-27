Learn about skin cancer members’ event

SOUTH Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT) is inviting members and local residents to an event that provides the opportunity to find out more about skin cancer.

The event is being held at Ettington Community Centre from 10am to 11.30am on Wednesday 9th August 2017, Ettington Community Centre, Rogers Lane, Ettington, CV37 7SX

The event will be hosted by Skin Cancer Nurse Specialist, Christine Greenhalf, who will discuss the different types of skin cancer and how to identify them. During the informative presentation, Christine Greenhalf will also explain preventative measures to reduce the risk such as the use of sunscreen and how to apply it.

The event is free to attend and light refreshments will be provided. Pre-booking is essential. To book a place please contact the membership office on freephone 0800 085 2471 or by emailing membership@swft.nhs.uk.