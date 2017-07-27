Wine cafe announces Bell Court opening date

Italian Wine Cafe Veeno have joined Nandos in announcing an opening date in Bell Court this week.

The café will open its doors on Thursday 17th August, just days before Nandos begins serving customers on 23rd August.

Veeno, which already operates 11 cafes across the country, will be situated on the ground floor underneath the new Everyman Cinema.

A number of other restaurants and bars including Byron, Miller and Carter, Ask Italian and All Bar One have already confirmed that they will be opening at Bell Court along with a number of retailers.