Travellers told to leave Hatton Park site

A group of travellers who pitched up at Hatton Park near Warwick yesterday have been issued with a direction to leave the site.

The direction was issued by an officer from Warwick District Council and the police traveller liaison officer this morning and the group have advised that they will be moving to the Kenilworth Horse Fair by lunchtime tomorrow.

It is the second time this year that travellers have arrived at the site and they are believed to be part of a group camping on Myton Fields in recent days.

Last week a meeting of Hatton Parish Council discussed measures to prevent future incursions onto the site.

Such measures will be funded from a £170,000 pot set aside by Warwick District Council to protect public areas within the district.