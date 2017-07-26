VIDEO: All down hill to a second place for Aston Martin at soapbox race

ASTON Martin whizzed their way in to second place at the Red Bull Soapbox Race, which took place on 9th July at Alexandra Palace, London. The Gaydon-based car manufacturer’s Miniature V8 Vantage GTE, an official model that was inspired by the car driven by Le Man’s winners Darren Turner and Jonny Adam.

For the big race in London, prototype operations senior engineer Alex Summer took control of the model car in-front of a packed 20,000 strong audience.

Although the team, named ‘Aston Martin – 24 Seconds of Le Ally Pally’ pulled off the race with Bond-esque technique, it was unfortunately not quite enough, with ‘Brooklands Special’ taking first place.

The Red Bull Soap Box race takes place annually, challenging teams to build wackier soap boxes each year. This year designs included a ‘Trump in a bath’ cart as well as a Jurassic World inspired ‘double-dinosaur Harley motorbike’ invention.

“Everything about the day was incredible and the run itself was a memorable experience,” Alex Summer said.

“As the driver, the best thing about not being in the performance at the start was that I was able to see everything happen around me. It was a truly chaotic pit stop but the crowd really seemed to enjoy it!”