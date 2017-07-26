Clarke exits as Bears sign batsman Hose

CRICKET

WARWICKSHIRE will be bidding farewell to one of their long-serving players – and welcoming one new face.

The Bears today (Wednesday) announced all-rounder Rikki Clarke will leave Edgbaston when his contract finishes at the end of the current season, to join Surrey on a two-year deal.

But Warwickshire have signed 24-year-old batsman Adam Hose from Somerset on a three-year contract, which will begin with immediate effect. He will be available for the Bears’ NatWest T20 Blast matches this weekend.

Hose has recently become a regular for Somerset across all three formats of the game and has made four First Class, 20 List A and seven T20 appearances to date. He scored his first century for the club in May against local rivals Gloucestershire in the Royal London One-Day Cup and made a match-winning 59 off just 28 balls in Somerset’s NatWest T20 Blast victory over Middlesex on 16th July.

Ashley Giles, sport director at Warwickshire CCC, said: “Adam has impressed for Somerset across all three forms of the game this year; grinding out runs under pressure in the Specsavers County Championship victory over Yorkshire and contributing game-changing innings at an exceptional run-rate in white ball cricket.

“Having joined the club with immediate effect, he will be available for this weekend’s NatWest T20 Blast fixtures and can play a very important role for the team as we bid to reach the knockout stages for the third time in four seasons.

“I have spoken previously about our transformation process and our aim to rebuild a squad that can compete in all competitions. At 24-years-old, Adam will have the opportunity to be part of Warwickshire and Birmingham Bears teams for many years and we’re very excited that he has chosen to become a Bear.”

Born in the Isle of Wight, Hose came through the Hampshire development programme before joining the MCC Young Cricketers. He subsequently trialled with Somerset and soon signed his first professional contract in 2015 after scoring two centuries in the second team.

Hose said: “I’m very excited to join Warwickshire CCC. It’s the only club in the country to have won all three trophies in the last five years and, whilst currently going through a transition, Ashley, Jim and the management team have great ambitions to bring more success to the club in the near future.

“I would like to express my thanks to the Somerset coaching team, the players and Members for such great support during my time in Taunton. Special thanks must go to Steve Snell for giving me my first opportunity in the second team, to fielding coach Paul Tweddle and to director of cricket Matthew Maynard.

“I wish the club every success in the future.”

Meanwhile, Clarke’s departure will end a nine-year spell with Warwickshire.

The 35-year-old joined from Derbyshire in the 2008 season and has won all domestic competitions with the club. During this time, he made 131 First Class, 93 List A and 98 T20 appearances for the Bears.

Giles said: “Rikki has been a great servant for the club and has enjoyed the most successful years of his career at Edgbaston, winning four domestic trophies across all formats.

“We thank him for his contribution to Warwickshire and Birmingham Bears over the last nine seasons and everyone at the club wishes him the very best in the remainder of his playing career with Surrey.

“We are very much in a transition period as we look to rebuild the squad to challenge across all formats. With Rikki’s contract due to end, it provides a fantastic opportunity for our talented, young players to step up to the senior ranks and cement a place in the team, which we have seen recently in the NatWest T20 Blast. It also allows for further player recruitment in the near future.”

Speaking today, Clarke said: “I’ve had nine very good years at Warwickshire and would like to thank everyone there – but I’m really excited to be coming home to Surrey.

“I would like to wish everyone at Edgbaston the very best for the future as I begin this next chapter in my career.”