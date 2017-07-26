Clavstock Festival held in memory of local soldier

Clavstock Festival is being held this Saturday in aid of 353, a charity close to Claverdon’s heart.

On February 9th 2011, Private Conrad Lewis became the 353rd British soldier to be killed in Afghanistan. 353 is a charitable trust set up with the aim of helping members of the military community.

For the past three years, Claverdon RFC have supported the charity, resurrecting this event that was previously held at The Durham Ox in Shrewley, last back in 2013.

There will be live music fromlocal bands and artists, including Thom Kirkpatrick, George Wilson, Matt Coles, Jake Henry, Callum McCissock, Taylor-Louise and Andy Bennett from Ocean Colour Scene. The event is on from 1pm to 11pm; there will be entertainment for all the family including inflatables, games, tombola, gin & Pimm’s tent and a barbecue.

Tickets are £10 for adults or £5 for under 18s.