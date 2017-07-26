Rural crime crackdown by Warwickshire Police

WARWICKSHIRE Police is using tracking devices as part of a strategy to deter rural crime and vehicle theft.

Working closely with Stratford District Council, the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service (NAVCIS) and NFU Mutual, farm vehicles fitted with tracking devices have been deployed to a number of locations in rural areas of South Warwickshire to help locate ‘would be thieves’, following a number of reported thefts.

PC Craig Purcell of Shipston Police Safer Neighbourhood team said: “We are committed to working with our partner agencies across the region to combat rural crime.

“Fitting various vehicles and items of farming equipment with modern trackers can help apprehend people attempting to steal from rural locations, and can also be invaluable in preventing and deterring crime in the first place.”

“We are publicising these tactics to send a clear message to anyone who is considering stealing from a rural location; we have the means and the technology to locate you and we will continue to use it.”

“I would also like to reassure local communities that we are committed to proactively tackling any offenders suspected of operating in the area.”

“A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle following an incident in Honington on 16th July and the investigation is ongoing.

“A 58-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a trailer following an incident in Whatcote on 17th March and a protracted investigation is ongoing.”

“A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a caravan following an incident in Long Marston on 9th June and the investigation is ongoing.”

“Each item stolen during the above incidents was recovered due to the use of tracker systems. Further stolen items were recovered during property searches that were as a result of arrests.”