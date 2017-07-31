Countdown begins to Town’s free Open Day

STRATFORD Town will be throwing open their doors for their free family Open Day on Saturday, 5th August at their newly-titled MoodChimp Stadium.

The event, from noon, will mark the official opening of the MoodChimp Stadium in Knights Lane, Tiddington and it will be accompanied by plenty of fun and games ahead of their final pre-season friendly against Sutton Coldfield Town (3pm KO).

The club says there will something for everyone for a summer day-out including ice creams, a bouncy castle and plenty of food and drinks available.

There will also be some great competitions including ‘Chip the Chimp’ and a penalty shoot-out plus the chance to meet and have photographs taken with Stratford Town’s first team players.

The club’s junior teams will be playing mini football on the 3G pitch before the new Grasshoppers team lead the senior players out as the day’s mascots ahead of Town’s final first team friendly before the Evo-Stik South Premier starts.

Entry to the event and the first team game is free for everyone and there is ample free parking available on site too.

Town director, Andy Chilton, said: “Our club is focused on getting people of all ages in our community to get involved in football, and working with great local businesses such as MoodChimp we want to help put Stratford-upon-Avon on the footballing map. We look forward to opening our doors to the great Stratford public on 5th August for what promises to be a fun day for all the family.”

The event will be supported by the club’s new stadium sponsor, MoodChimp, a new social media app based in Stratford. The app was created by founder Hayden Garrison in the club’s Baxi Bar, and is one of Stratford’s fastest developing businesses.

Mr Garrison said: “Being a sponsor of my local football club Stratford Town is a dream come true and I really hope everyone visiting has a great day!”

MoodChimp launched their social media app on 28th April and it has already demonstrated massive potential for growth.

Mr Garrison’s vision for MoodChimp is for it to become internationally recognised for its fun and no pressure approach to meet new people and keep up to date with friends. He says local communities are very important and would like to offer local investors priority to get involved with MoodChimp.