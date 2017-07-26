Hillyer impresses as County push reigning champions

TENNIS

Report by Sally Jones

FORMER Stratford tennis coach Natasha Hillyer again turned in fine performances but in a losing cause for Warwickshire on the second day of the Aegon County Cup.

Playing in the elite Group One at Eastbourne, she teamed up with teenager Summer Yardley to win one rubber as the county went down 6-3 to reigning champions Surrey.

Elsewhere, Stratford coach Cameron Malik came in for the last rubber of the day in the county men’s side in Group Five at Felixstowe, partnering 19-year-old newcomer Oliver Nolan but could not prevent a frustrating 3-6 defeat by West of Scotland in a rain-affected match.

With the first day’s play entirely wiped out by rain, the teams were asked to play two rubbers of their second match after finishing the first. Any rubber that went to set-all was decided by a championship tiebreak ‘shoot-out’.

Captain Nathan Rooney and the highly-rated Luke Hammond, 19, won two out of three and were only edged out by the top Scottish pair after an achingly close tiebreak.

In the absence of Stratford-on-Avon’s highly experienced Steve Lee, the rest of the inexperienced side could only glean one more rubber, thanks to second pair Richard Partridge and Simon Ferguson, both from Coventry, who produced the win of the day against the top pairing but then lost to the other two pairs in straight sets.

The women came tantalisingly close after the talented Manisha Foster made a last-minute dash from a satellite tournament in Dublin to bolster Katie Shaw’s depleted side, arriving with just seconds to spare.

She and Soumeya Anane at first pair lost a cliff-hanger to the aggressive Surrey seconds Lily Miyazaki and Laura Slater, as did the Warwickshire thirds Leyla Ogan and Luisa Cowper.

Hillyer and the big-hitting Summer Yardley, 17, again looked the pick of the pairs, Hillyer’s canny tactics and teamwork keeping the talented youngster on track.

However, Surrey’s top partnership Candida Reid and Jasmine Ashgar – bizarrely nominated as their third pair despite winning 15 out of 15 last year – looked invincible and despite some hugely competitive tennis, the only rubbers Warwickshire clinched were against the least experienced of the Surrey partnerships.

Despite the defeat, however, Katie Shaw praised all her girls for their fighting spirit and was impressed by how well the new pairing of Foster and Anane combined, staying bubbly and determined in the tightest of situations.

“The girls tried their hearts out and all showed terrific teamwork despite being up against the favourites,”she said. “Manisha looked a class act and she and Soumeya never gave up against experienced, big-hitting opposition.

“Summer Yardley, who’s only 17, kept going for her shots and she’s forming a really effective partnership with Natasha Hillyer, while Luisa and Leyla battled bravely and won their final rubber of the day against a strong young pair by cleverly varying their tactics. After beating Middlesex on Day One, there’s still all to play for – and I’m convinced we can stay up and finish high in Group One.”

Results: Aegon Inter-County Cup, Women’s Group One at Eastbourne

Warwickshire 3-6 Surrey

Warwickshire 1st pair Soumeya Anane/Manisha Foster beat Surrey 1st pair Christa Victoria Gecheva/Charlotte Pearce 6-2 6-3; Lost to Surrey 2nd pair Lily Miyazaki/Laura Slater 4-6 6-3 4-6; Lost to Surrey 3rd pair Jasmine Ashgar/Candida Reid 6-4 6-2

Warwickshire 2nd pair Natasha Hillyer/Summer Yardley beat Surrey 1st pair 5-7 6-1 6-1; Lost to Surrey 2nd pair 2-6 6-4 2-6; Lost to Surrey 3rd pair 3-6 3-6

Warwickshire 3nd pair Leyla Ogan/Luisa Cowper beat Surrey 1st pair Charlotte Pearce/Lily Ghodrati 6-3 6-2; Lost to Surrey 2nd pair 4-6 6-3 3-6; Lost to Surrey 3rd pair 2-6 0-6 (ret’d)

Aegon Inter-County Cup, Men’s Group Five at Felixstowe

Warwickshire 3-6 West of Scotland

Warwickshire 1st pair Nathan Rooney/ Luke Hammond lost to West of Scotland 1st pair Robert Dalgetty/Gary Thomson 4-6 6-3 0-1; beat W of Scotland 2nd pair Matthew Stout/Lee Wishart 6-2 6-2; Beat W of Scotland 3rd pair David Culshaw/James Shemilt 6-4 3-6 1-0

Warwickshire 2nd pair Simon Ferguson/Richard Partridge beat West of Scotland 1st pair 3-6 6-3 1-0; Lost to W of S 2nd pair 3-6 4-6; Lost to W of S 3rd pair 4-6 4-6

Warwickshire 3rd pair Luke Simkiss/Oliver Nolan lost West of Scotland 1st pair 4-6 7-5 0-1; Lost to W of S 2nd pair 3-6 4-6; Cameron Malik/Oliver Nolan lost to W of S 3rd pair 4-6 6-3 0-1