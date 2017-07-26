Rob Tromans is confirmed as Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner

WARWICKSHIRE Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe has confirmed the appointment of Rob Tromans as his new Deputy.

It follows a confirmation hearing by the Warwickshire Police and Crime Panel this week when members voted to approve the nomination.

Mr Tromans will take up his role on 1st August, working three days a week in his new position supporting the Commissioner.

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe: “I’m delighted that the Panel agreed with my assessment that Rob will make an excellent addition to my team and I look forward to beginning work with him next month. He will bring a wealth of experience from his public and business life and will be invaluable to assisting me in my role as I continue to the work to deliver a safer, more secure Warwickshire.”