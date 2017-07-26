Bears crush Foxes to boost T20 hopes

CRICKET

Birmingham Bears 187-7 beat Leicestershire Foxes 157-8 by 30 runs

BIRMINGHAM Bears produced a solid all-round performance to improve their NatWest T20 Blast qualification prospects at the expense of a Leicestershire Foxes side which has now lost their last two matches in the competition.

Put into bat after losing the toss, the Bears’ testing total was all the more impressive given they lost two early wickets.

Young opener Ed Pollock, who had hit 66 off 40 balls on debut against Derbyshire in the previous game, was stumped by Luke Ronchi for 5 off left-arm spinner Callum Parkinson as the batsman came down the wicket, and then Ian Bell, having lofted one straight six, tried to repeat the shot against Clint Mckay and skied high to Tom Wells at mid-off.

Having been struggling on 23-2 off four overs, however, Sam Hain and William Porterfield took 29 off the last two overs of the powerplay, with Porterfield hitting the off-spin of Colin Ackermann for two sixes. Hain was fortunate to survive on 21, when Gavin Griffiths dropped a straightforward caught and bowled opportunity, and it was to prove an expensive miss by the Foxes.

Porterfield was also caught by Wells, at long-on off Parkinson, having added 63 with Hain off just 39 balls, but Hain went on to a half-century, off just 28 balls. His presence enabled Colin De Grandhomme and Grant Elliott to hit out to good, if brief, effect. Matt Pillans, expensive in his early overs, came back well to pick up the wickets of Aaron Thomason and then Hain, but Keith Barker and Alex Mellor compiled an unbroken partnership of 43 for the eighth wicket to esnure the visitors went into the break having maintained the initiative.

On a flat pitch, a run rate of 9.3 looked attainable, but though 32 came off Barker’s opening two overs, Leicestershire’s top order found Boyd Rankin harder to get away, and Cameron Delport could not clear mid-on.

Mark Cosgrove looked in wonderful touch before wastefully carving Thomason’s gentle medium pace to Bell at extra cover, Jeetan Patel bowled Colin Ackermann, and the writing was on the wall when when Thomason bowled Ronchi.

Wells and Pillans added 53 for the seventh wicket, but it was a case of steering the Foxes score towards respectability as Patel conceded just 17 from his four overs.

The Bears are back in action on Friday when they meet Yorkshire Lightning at Edgbaston (7pm).