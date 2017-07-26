Police appeal after Chipping Campden burglary

POLICE in the Cotswolds are investigating a burglary in Chipping Campden in which keys were stolen and used to remove a car from outside the property.

The incident happened between 10.30pm on Friday 21 July and 8.30am on Saturday 22nd July when offenders entered the High Street cottage, stole the keys and some cash before driving off in the silver Honda Jazz which was parked outside.

The car was subsequently found in nearby Calf Lane and had suffered minor damage. The keys have not been recovered

Officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in either High Street or Calf Lane last Friday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gloucestershire Constabulary on 101, or email 101@gloucestershire.police.uk, quoting incident 239 of 22nd July.