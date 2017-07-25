MISSING: 70-year-old Stratford woman, Audrey Warne

POLICE are appealing for information to help find a missing 70-year-old woman in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Audrey Warne was last seen in Stratford at 10:40am this morning (Tuesday 25th July).

She is white and 5ft 3ins tall, has a slim build and blonde hair that is dyed. She is wearing a red, blue and white sweater, with red and blue trousers and a black handbag.

We are concerned for Audrey’s welfare and would urge anyone who has seen her to get in touch with us urgently. Please call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident 125 of 25th July.